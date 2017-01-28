Chimamanda Adichie mourns Buchi Emecheta

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie has mourned pioneering Nigerian author Buchi Emecheta, who passed away on Wednesday.The late literary icon who championed women and girls in her writing, died at her London home at the age of 72. Some of her works included The Joys of Motherhood, Second-Class Citizen and The Bride Price. Her first book, In The Ditch, details her experience as a poor, single parent in London.
"Buchi Emecheta.
We are able to speak because you first spoke.
Thank you for your courage.
Thank you for your art.
Nodu na ndokwa."
1 comment:
