Chilling new details from Kim Kardashian jewelry heist leaked by police report

(Kim, spoke to investigators in English but the publication was made in French.)
In an interview given at 4:30 a.m. -- about two hours after the armed robbery at Paris' No Address Hotel, where Kim had been staying during Paris Fashion Week, she revealed to investigators that she decided to retire to an upstairs bedroom and work on her computer inside the hotel apartment while her sister Kourtney Kardashian and assistant Stephanie Sheppard got ready for a night out, then left to party.
She said, her stylist Simone Harouche was also in the hotel apartment, sleeping in another bedroom at the time.
According to the translation by Mailoline and People's, Kim's report stated:
"I heard a noise at the door, like footsteps, and I shouted, asking, 'Who's there?'"
"No one answered. I called my bodyguard at 2:56 a.m. Through the door, I saw two people arrive, plus the night man who was tied up."
"Both men were hooded. One had a ski mask and he had a cap and a jacket with 'police' on it. The second man had the same 'police' clothes but did not have any ski mask."She said the man in the mask ripped away her Blackberry phone,then "demanded, with a strong French accent, my ring. It was on the bedside table. It's worth $4 million dollars,"
"He took out a gun and I showed him the ring."They then grabbed her and took her into the hallway.
"I was wearing a bathrobe, naked underneath. Then we went in the room again and they pushed me on the bed,"
"And at that point they tied me up and put plastic cables and Scotch tape on my hands, and then taped my mouth and my legs. They took me to my bathroom, more specifically in my bathtub."
"I forgot to tell you that when they pushed me on the bed, they headed toward my handbag and they cleared everything."
"My Vuitton jewellery box was near my bag and, at that time, he said something to the other individual, shouting. In my jewelry box there were two Cartier diamond bracelets, a Jacob necklace in gold with diamonds, earrings with diamonds by Loraine Schwarz, and others by Yanina".
"There were three gold necklaces by Jacob, little bracelets, jewels, rings. A necklace by Loraine Schwarz with diamonds, another little necklace with six diamonds underneath. Another diamond necklace with the name of my son Saint on it. There was also a Jacob diamond cross. There were two rings in yellow gold," Kim continued.
"I think they robbed me of $5 million. They didn't rob my cash. They took my iPhone 6... and the Blackberry. Then they left, running."During the heist, Kim told police, the robbers spoke in French and that they had the hotel's mobile phone, which didn't stop ringing.
She said, after they left,
"I removed the tape from my hands and my mouth. I removed the plastic. I realized they were a bit young because of the way they strapped me".
"I removed the tape on my legs. I ran to Simone's room. Then I called my sister Kourtney with Simone's phone. Simone called her bodyguard because she was hearing some noise."An hour after the police confirmed her report, Kim told them that she wanted to fly home to her children North and Saint, 1, who were in the United States and that she had a private plane waiting for her.
