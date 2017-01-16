Child dies after horrific abuse by his father and step-mother in Bayelsa (horrific photos)

According to Wariebi Sapere-Obi, who posted the photos on Facebook, the young boy was brought
into CHEW (children emergency) FMC Yenagoa dead. He claimed it was as a result of torture by the boy's father and his
wife (victims step mum). Some people will not die well, sha! How can you do this to a child? See more horrific photos after the cut...
18 comments:
Available games if you do punt. Celebrate with us this
period
Next fixed odds would be available this week.
All interested should call or whatsapp us 09096046339
The odds are 100 percent guaranteed
INTRODUCING A WELL STRUCTURED AND VERY ORGANIZED PEER-TO-PEER DONATION. REGISTER AND ENJOY 30% TO 50% RETURN IN 30 DAYS.
why doin dis to dis innocent child naa,..which kind world is dis
This is so inhuman
hmmm, people can be wicked
Step murders huh?FEAR THEM LIKE APC AND MUSLIMS. This is why i told my people if i see any step Murder i go murder her.THEY ARE WICKED AND JEALOUS. This is why is better for father's to die some how oooo than mothers. What on earth will cause a FATHER TO DO THIS TO HIS OWN SON IF NOT HIS SECOND BITCHES AND YORUBA JUJU SHE PUT INSIDE HIS FOOD HUH? Freeborn wept freeborn wept oooooooooooo. PLEASE DID THEY BORN STEP MOTHERS OR MURDERS THEY DAY THEY BORN LUCIFER HUH? Gosh. They should be hang.
Freeborn wept again!
#sad indeed
Step murders again huh?FEAR THEM LIKE APC AND MUSLIMS. This is why i told my people if i see any step Murder i go murder her.THEY ARE WICKED AND JEALOUS. This is why is better for father's to die some how oooo than mothers. What on earth will cause a FATHER TO DO THIS TO HIS OWN SON IF NOT HIS SECOND BITCHES AND YORUBA JUJU SHE PUT INSIDE HIS FOOD HUH? Freeborn wept freeborn wept oooooooooooo. PLEASE DID THEY BORN STEP MOTHERS OR MURDERS THEY DAY THEY BORN LUCIFER HUH? Gosh. They should be hang.
Freeborn wept again!
#sad indeed
Haba!!! Those two should not be left to breath. This is so so cruel, wonder if they have hearts at all.
they should be kill too
People, short of words, Rip angel.
MAY ALL THOSE INVOLVED IN THIS BOYS DEATH NEVER KNOW PEACE THEY WILL BEG FOR DEATH AND DIE SLOWLY 1000X OF WHAT THEY DID TO THIS BOY
RIP YOUNG BOY GO AND REST IN PEACE
This is wicked. The man should have given up the child for adoption instead of this callous and barbaric treatment. The child is at peace at last, an easy eat out of all the ill treatment he has suffered.
JESUS CHRIST, EVEN THE STUPID FATHER TOO, BOTH OF THEM WILL NEVER DIE WELL. CHOII!!
This is Just terrible. May his soul rest in peace
EXCLUSIVE!IT TURNS THAT THE MAN'S RITUALIST, THIS WAS PART OF HIS SACRIFICE.
READ COMPLETE STORY HERE...
NOTE: THIS POST CONTAINS GRAPHIC CONTENT REVEALING THE MAN'S SHRINE. VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED!
EXCLUSIVE!IT TURNS THAT THE MAN'S RITUALIST, THIS WAS PART OF HIS SACRIFICE.
READ COMPLETE STORY HERE...
NOTE: THIS POST CONTAINS GRAPHIC CONTENT REVEALING THE MAN'S SHRINE. VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED!
Amen to your prayers...
They will die a Miserable death & peace will evade them...
See How they Torture the young Man.? And the biological Father took part in this Wicked act...
I am so heart broken now, what a horrible way to die for this young soul. At the end of the day, it will be a case of he stole meat and all sort. It's better a woman and her children are begging than to leave them in care of some devils.
Post a Comment