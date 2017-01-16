LIS

Child dies after horrific abuse by his father and step-mother in Bayelsa (horrific photos)

According to Wariebi Sapere-Obi, who posted the photos on Facebook, the young boy was brought into CHEW (children emergency) FMC Yenagoa dead. He claimed it was as a result of torture by the boy's father and his wife (victims step mum). Some people will not die well, sha! How can you do this to a child? See more horrific photos after the cut...




18 comments:

livingstone chibuike said...

why doin dis to dis innocent child naa,..which kind world is dis

16 January 2017 at 11:40
Treasure Amy said...

This is so inhuman

16 January 2017 at 11:47
Chidimma Ezerioha said...

hmmm, people can be wicked

16 January 2017 at 11:48
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

Step murders huh?FEAR THEM LIKE APC AND MUSLIMS. This is why i told my people if i see any step Murder i go murder her.THEY ARE WICKED AND JEALOUS. This is why is better for father's to die some how oooo than mothers. What on earth will cause a FATHER TO DO THIS TO HIS OWN SON IF NOT HIS SECOND BITCHES AND YORUBA JUJU SHE PUT INSIDE HIS FOOD HUH? Freeborn wept freeborn wept oooooooooooo. PLEASE DID THEY BORN STEP MOTHERS OR MURDERS THEY DAY THEY BORN LUCIFER HUH? Gosh. They should be hang.
Freeborn wept again!


























#sad indeed

16 January 2017 at 11:49
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

abena golden said...

Haba!!! Those two should not be left to breath. This is so so cruel, wonder if they have hearts at all.

16 January 2017 at 11:51
Anonymous said...

they should be kill too

16 January 2017 at 11:53
Anonymous said...

People, short of words, Rip angel.

16 January 2017 at 11:54
seun said...

MAY ALL THOSE INVOLVED IN THIS BOYS DEATH NEVER KNOW PEACE THEY WILL BEG FOR DEATH AND DIE SLOWLY 1000X OF WHAT THEY DID TO THIS BOY

RIP YOUNG BOY GO AND REST IN PEACE

16 January 2017 at 12:05
Anonymous said...

This is wicked. The man should have given up the child for adoption instead of this callous and barbaric treatment. The child is at peace at last, an easy eat out of all the ill treatment he has suffered.

16 January 2017 at 12:07
Joyous Babe Lindaikeji First Cousin said...

JESUS CHRIST, EVEN THE STUPID FATHER TOO, BOTH OF THEM WILL NEVER DIE WELL. CHOII!!

16 January 2017 at 12:12
Loveth Best said...

This is Just terrible. May his soul rest in peace

16 January 2017 at 12:31
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

EXCLUSIVE!IT TURNS THAT THE MAN'S RITUALIST, THIS WAS PART OF HIS SACRIFICE.

READ COMPLETE STORY HERE...

NOTE: THIS POST CONTAINS GRAPHIC CONTENT REVEALING THE MAN'S SHRINE. VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED!

16 January 2017 at 12:32
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Oghenetega said...

Amen to your prayers...
They will die a Miserable death & peace will evade them...
See How they Torture the young Man.? And the biological Father took part in this Wicked act...

16 January 2017 at 12:36
queenjo said...

I am so heart broken now, what a horrible way to die for this young soul. At the end of the day, it will be a case of he stole meat and all sort. It's better a woman and her children are begging than to leave them in care of some devils.

16 January 2017 at 12:52

