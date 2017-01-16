Chelsea players plead with Costa to snub massive £30million a week offer from China and sign new contract amid row with coach

He was said to have screamed at Costa telling him to 'Go to China', the player was left out of the squad that went on to record an impressive 3-0 victory away at reigning champions, Leicester City.
Prior to the conflict, everything was going fine and Costa who has played a pivotal role in Chelsea's title push with 14 goals was set to be rewarded with a £250K a week contract, it has now been put on hold.
The player's future is now uncertain and his head may have been turned by a mammoth £30million a year offer from Chinese club Tianjin Quanjian. That figure will make him the second best paid player in the world behind Carlos Tevez who earns £31.98million annually in the Asian country.
The offer is expected to be discussed in talks with his agent Jorge Mendes in coming weeks but Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich will not countenance a sale at such a crucial time.
According to reports, influential players in the dressing room have spoken to the player and the club are hopeful that clear-the-air talks between Costa and manager Antonio Conte will bring a quick resolution to the dispute.
