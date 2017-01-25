Chelsea Handler receives backlash for saying Melania Trump doesn't speak English

During the Saturday, January 21, video interview with Variety’s Elizabeth Wagmeister, Chelsea ridiculed the idea of sitting down with either the POTUS, Dnald Trump or his Slovenian-born wife, Melania for her Netflix talk show.She said:
“No, I would not interview Trump” she told Elizabeth.“No. Melania? Elizabeth asked Chelsea.
"Talk about what? She can barely speak English!”This isn’t the first time Handler has insulted the US First Lady Melania Trump who speaks 5 languages, including English, French, Italian, German, and Slovene.
