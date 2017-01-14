Chelsea coach Antonio Conte breaks record, wins 3rd consecutive EPL manager Of the month award

The Italian, beat off competition from Tottenham’s Mauricio Pochettino and Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp, to pick up the award. After receiving the award, Conte said:
"I’m very proud," he tells Chelsea's official website.
"It’s a great honour for me but I want to say thanks to all of my players, my staff and the club because we won the award together. Now it’s important to continue to work very well together. "I enjoyed my first Christmas period a lot. This type of atmosphere only happens in England and it was fantastic. I hope to experience it again many times in the future.
"When you win you usually see a lot of positive things and every game was different. We won six matches and to do that, especially in December, is very difficult. "If I had to pick out one game I would choose West Brom, because it was very tough and we scored with 15 minutes remaining. My players showed me great character and a strong will to win right until the end that day, which I always like to see."
