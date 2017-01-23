Checkout female footballer, Chichi Igbo's outfit to church (photo)

News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
No be small rocking o
Each time I see this person I remember African China..na hin sister? Look at her leg..she go sabi dance galala very well
Chichi na original naija babe.....
Where Is d igbo outfit na, I sha jst lik dis tom boy. Tank God s neva trans, period.
*SIGH*GAY GIRL...
I Just Love Chichi like a Bossman she is...HahahahahahaNa who born the Maga .?She no just send cause her Madness is outta this world. .I'm waiting 4 the day the Mad Woman of Ibadan will cross her path make she show Her what real classical Craze be.... Chified U too Much...
Psycho
Diz one has no sign of woman in her
she's trying too hardeventually might become a dyke or tranny (dude version)cos she wants to have balls so badly
Na she sabi.
Tomboy things ...merited happiness
Awesome PS4 Games
Stern where have u been? Your so f****g right
Nice outfitGet Permanent solution for premature ejaculation. Call 08101866047Last longer in bed and satisfy your Wife. No drugs, No Side effectsCall 08101866047. Nationwide delivery.Increase your Penis size Naturally. No drugs, No cream.Call 08101866047. Nationwide delivery.
Slayer!! I like...
Nothing spectacular. Lib addict#just pasing#
These are the type of people Linda likes to promote these days.Homosexuals,transexuals, Lesbians and Bisexuals. Linda Ikeji Blog, Africa's no 1 Homosexual blog.
Her name is Chichi Igbo. Not Igbo tribe or atire.
tom boy-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
Lol i don't even know what to say whether very beautiful or very handsome
Nice outfit tho
You talk true o. See as she be like China.
Sad....effeminate!End time tinz...
Post a Comment
24 comments:
No be small rocking o
Each time I see this person I remember African China..na hin sister? Look at her leg..she go sabi dance galala very well
Chichi na original naija babe.....
Where Is d igbo outfit na, I sha jst lik dis tom boy. Tank God s neva trans, period.
*SIGH*
GAY GIRL...
I Just Love Chichi like a Bossman she is...Hahahahahaha
Na who born the Maga .?
She no just send cause her Madness is outta this world. .
I'm waiting 4 the day the Mad Woman of Ibadan will cross her path make she show Her what real classical Craze be....
Chified U too Much...
Psycho
Diz one has no sign of woman in her
she's trying too hard
eventually might become a dyke or tranny (dude version)
cos she wants to have balls so badly
Na she sabi.
Tomboy things
...merited happiness
Awesome PS4 Games
Stern where have u been? Your so f****g right
Nice outfit
Get Permanent solution for premature ejaculation. Call 08101866047
Last longer in bed and satisfy your Wife. No drugs, No Side effects
Call 08101866047. Nationwide delivery.
Increase your Penis size Naturally. No drugs, No cream.
Call 08101866047. Nationwide delivery.
Slayer!! I like...
Nothing spectacular.
Lib addict#just pasing#
These are the type of people Linda likes to promote these days.Homosexuals,transexuals, Lesbians and Bisexuals. Linda Ikeji Blog, Africa's no 1 Homosexual blog.
Her name is Chichi Igbo. Not Igbo tribe or atire.
Her name is Chichi Igbo. Not Igbo tribe or atire.
tom boy
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
Lol i don't even know what to say whether very beautiful or very handsome
Nice outfit tho
You talk true o. See as she be like China.
Sad....effeminate!End time tinz...
Post a Comment