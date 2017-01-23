LIS

LIS

Monday, 23 January 2017

Checkout female footballer, Chichi Igbo's outfit to church (photo)

The footballer rocked this outfit to church yesterday...
Posted by at 1/23/2017 04:15:00 pm

24 comments:

Ifeoma Onwuka said...

No be small rocking o

23 January 2017 at 16:16
STERN said...

Each time I see this person I remember African China..na hin sister? Look at her leg..she go sabi dance galala very well

23 January 2017 at 16:17
Yemi said...

Chichi na original naija babe.....

23 January 2017 at 16:17
Esther Norah said...

Where Is d igbo outfit na, I sha jst lik dis tom boy. Tank God s neva trans, period.

23 January 2017 at 16:18
OSINANL said...

*SIGH*
GAY GIRL...

23 January 2017 at 16:18
Oghenetega said...

I Just Love Chichi like a Bossman she is...Hahahahahaha
Na who born the Maga .?
She no just send cause her Madness is outta this world. .
I'm waiting 4 the day the Mad Woman of Ibadan will cross her path make she show Her what real classical Craze be....
Chified U too Much...

23 January 2017 at 16:21
Adaeze Nwankwo said...

Psycho

23 January 2017 at 16:21
kikomu chris said...

Diz one has no sign of woman in her

23 January 2017 at 16:21
Anonymous said...

she's trying too hard
eventually might become a dyke or tranny (dude version)
cos she wants to have balls so badly

23 January 2017 at 16:22
Abosede Ojuade said...

Na she sabi.

23 January 2017 at 16:23
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Tomboy things


...merited happiness

23 January 2017 at 16:24
make money online said...

Awesome PS4 Games

23 January 2017 at 16:26
Vina Saviour said...

Stern where have u been? Your so f****g right

23 January 2017 at 16:26
Ayo Tosin said...

Nice outfit
Get Permanent solution for premature ejaculation. Call 08101866047
Last longer in bed and satisfy your Wife. No drugs, No Side effects
Call 08101866047. Nationwide delivery.

Increase your Penis size Naturally. No drugs, No cream.
Call 08101866047. Nationwide delivery.

23 January 2017 at 16:27
chinelo okafor said...

Slayer!! I like...

23 January 2017 at 16:28
Iphie Abraham said...

Nothing spectacular.









Lib addict#just pasing#

23 January 2017 at 16:29
Dr David Chux.O. said...

These are the type of people Linda likes to promote these days.Homosexuals,transexuals, Lesbians and Bisexuals. Linda Ikeji Blog, Africa's no 1 Homosexual blog.

23 January 2017 at 16:31
fidelis chinedu said...

Her name is Chichi Igbo. Not Igbo tribe or atire.

23 January 2017 at 16:32
fidelis chinedu said...

Her name is Chichi Igbo. Not Igbo tribe or atire.

23 January 2017 at 16:32
Vivian Reginalds said...

tom boy
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

23 January 2017 at 16:34
Odibe Blessing said...

Lol i don't even know what to say whether very beautiful or very handsome

23 January 2017 at 16:35
Wilson Vybz said...

Nice outfit tho

23 January 2017 at 16:36
Anonymous said...

You talk true o. See as she be like China.

23 January 2017 at 16:38
Ify Tams said...

Sad....effeminate!End time tinz...

23 January 2017 at 17:02

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts