LIS

LIS

Thursday, 5 January 2017

Check out this throwback photo of Iyanya

The singer shared a throwback photo of him alongside a recent one...
Posted by at 1/05/2017 08:14:00 am

9 comments:

NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Money mks the difference


...merited happiness

5 January 2017 at 08:17
Oghenetega said...

Chisos.....
Jesus is Lordddd...
Olboy thank God 4 ur Life O...

5 January 2017 at 08:17
Anonymous said...

Mr six pack, longtime oo,lolz, friends add me, in other news, am a stylist, i b blast for hair, i make all kind of latest hair styl, lolz, am actually at waf town, D6025F53

5 January 2017 at 08:42
Vivian Reginalds said...

gd 4 hm
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

5 January 2017 at 08:43
livingstone chibuike said...

wow thankGod for him

5 January 2017 at 08:46
Therealme said...

Surulere

5 January 2017 at 08:54
okechukwu nnoduechi said...

IT'S ALL GOOD OO





AUNTY LINDA 👩





PLEASE KINDLY FOLLOW ME ON LIS @OKECHUKWU NNODUECHI

5 January 2017 at 09:07
obiora said...

Good for him!

5 January 2017 at 09:14
Anonymous said...

Iyanya and his grandfather

5 January 2017 at 09:18

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts