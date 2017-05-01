Check out this throwback photo of Iyanya

News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
Money mks the difference ...merited happiness
Chisos.....Jesus is Lordddd...Olboy thank God 4 ur Life O...
Mr six pack, longtime oo,lolz, friends add me, in other news, am a stylist, i b blast for hair, i make all kind of latest hair styl, lolz, am actually at waf town, D6025F53
gd 4 hm-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
wow thankGod for him
Surulere
IT'S ALL GOOD OO AUNTY LINDA 👩PLEASE KINDLY FOLLOW ME ON LIS @OKECHUKWU NNODUECHI
Good for him!
Iyanya and his grandfather
Post a Comment
9 comments:
Money mks the difference
...merited happiness
Chisos.....
Jesus is Lordddd...
Olboy thank God 4 ur Life O...
Mr six pack, longtime oo,lolz, friends add me, in other news, am a stylist, i b blast for hair, i make all kind of latest hair styl, lolz, am actually at waf town, D6025F53
gd 4 hm
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
wow thankGod for him
Surulere
IT'S ALL GOOD OO
AUNTY LINDA 👩
PLEASE KINDLY FOLLOW ME ON LIS @OKECHUKWU NNODUECHI
Good for him!
Iyanya and his grandfather
Post a Comment