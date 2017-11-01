LIS

Wednesday, 11 January 2017

Check out this pre-wedding photo taken inside a toilet

This couple took their pre-wedding photos to another level. In one of the photos,  they posed inside a toilet with the man acting like he was taking a dump while his wife looked on covering her nose. See more of their photos below.
 


 
15 comments:

livingstone chibuike said...

lol ..

11 January 2017 at 17:09
Fortunatus Ifenna said...

11 January 2017 at 17:09
Anonymous said...

geez

11 January 2017 at 17:12
Anonymous said...

Ndi anuofia

11 January 2017 at 17:13
edDREAMZ said...

a.k.a EDWIN CHINEDU AZUBUKO said...
.
There is nothing sexy here at all.... Rubbish...
.
.
***CURRENTLY IN JUPITER***

11 January 2017 at 17:15
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

End time pre wedding photos! WHY DId SHE put her hand on her NOSE HUH? I thought his ur atm huh? U for open ur mouth an noise na,so ur love no reach their huh? RUBBISH PRE WEDDING PHOTOS. Tomorrow na love tomorrow na fight on social media next tomorrow na break up FREEBORN HISS ONLY IF ALL THESE TRASH WE CALL PRE WEDDING DEY SAVE MARRIAGES MANY WOULD HAVE NOT DIVORCE TODAY. freeborn hiss again. Kwontinue.


















#sad indeed

11 January 2017 at 17:17
Carina K Jacob said...

Good for them.
Her knuckles reminds me of Bobrisky.

11 January 2017 at 17:20
Sql 9ja said...

11 January 2017 at 17:21
Anonymous said...

11 January 2017 at 17:24
helen francis said...

See her ass, ha ha

11 January 2017 at 17:29
Anonymous said...

***Mtcheeeeew....Nt interesting. Nofin special.

11 January 2017 at 17:36
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

But must Nigerians copy? Jesus!


...merited happiness

11 January 2017 at 17:42
Sunday Adewale said...

Hmmmm.......ATM indeed

11 January 2017 at 17:49
Anonymous said...

Typical of an Igbo girl...you people are shameless. See how you are advertising yourself.

11 January 2017 at 18:02
enoch ebere said...

Taking a dump with his pants On?lame concept🙄.

11 January 2017 at 18:08

