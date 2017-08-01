LIS

LIS

Sunday, 8 January 2017

Check out this beautiful police woman

Nkeiru Nwode is all shades of cute!
Posted by at 1/08/2017 09:30:00 am

12 comments:

Eddy Ogbunambala said...

Cute police officer

8 January 2017 at 09:31
Gideon Okorie said...

Download and Play this Wonderful Song titled "OLAMIDE" YOU WILL LOVE IT

8 January 2017 at 09:32
Anonymous said...

This is what we call Police Officer..her colleagues are called 'Police'

8 January 2017 at 09:34
Victor Kachi said...

So pretty





Stop wasting money on data. Get free browsing cheats on all network @ Entclass.com

8 January 2017 at 09:36
Victor Kachi said...

The uniform is so fitted





Stop wasting money on data. Get free browsing cheats on all network @ Entclass.com

8 January 2017 at 09:36
Anonymous said...

dis is how Nigeria police should look very clean. not all those dead n dirty police in Egbeda that is parading illegally looking for young youth to rip

8 January 2017 at 09:39
Iwerumor Lawrence said...

She is indeed very beautiful, give it up for Igbo girls...

8 January 2017 at 09:43
I said...

give it up for Igbo ladies, she is indeed beautiful

8 January 2017 at 09:44
Anonymous said...

So what now!! every oga food wan show face. Let's see something extraordinary they did now.

8 January 2017 at 09:44
Larry wealth said...

give it up for Igbo ladies, she is indeed beautiful

8 January 2017 at 09:45
VIVACIOUS TRACY said...

she very beautiful

8 January 2017 at 10:03
Anonymous said...

She is really fine. Must be a girlfriend to a top police man too. Sexual exploitation in the forces is so rampant, even in the USA

8 January 2017 at 10:05

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts