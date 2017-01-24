Check out this beautiful albino alligator

Pearl the albino alligator is one of nature's many wonders, her milk white skin and pink eyes make her a sight to behold. She is the resident albino alligator at Gatorland in Orlando, Florida.
'Pearl is ten years old,' said a spokesman for the park. 'She arrived at Gatorland when she was three years old. Pearl is an albino alligator, due to the complete absence of pigmentation, which gives her white skin and pink eyes. 'Visitors to the park like to come and see a rare albino alligator like Pearl.'
The 100-acre theme park, which has been open since 1949, is also home to 'leucistic' alligators, which are alligators that have dark eyes but also lack pigmentation in their skin. Only around three in every million alligators are born with this genetic default but their unique colour endangers them as they are highly sought for the manufacture of handbags.
The park attempts to combat their slaughter by buying and rescuing alligators from trappers that would kill them for their meat and skin.
