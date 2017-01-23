Check out the shocking message someone received containing requirements believed to be for a ritual

News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
Its fake.
nawa o, people with rituals.
hahaha as the guy see dead human(man)head e fear.... SAPHIRE MUNA please stop using beautyplus to edit ur pics...
your comments will be visible after approval..
wierd!!!
Chai were Security people dey.
hmmm na wa o. KYF (know your friends)
Head of "dead" man and woman...don't they have to be dead to have their heads? The poor victims-to-be are where they are right now not knowing what is about to befall them. God help us all...
OMG
Check it out guysEasy cashhttp://homecash.online/?ref=153706
This is crazy. The recipient of the message should alert the police immediately.
JESUS IS THE ONLY WAY
Head of Dead man, ...no, head of a living man ni
people go jus dey dey formulate lies... mtchew!-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
Post a Comment
14 comments:
Its fake.
nawa o, people with rituals.
hahaha as the guy see dead human(man)head e fear.... SAPHIRE MUNA please stop using beautyplus to edit ur pics...
your comments will be visible after approval..
wierd!!!
Chai were Security people dey.
hmmm na wa o. KYF (know your friends)
Head of "dead" man and woman...don't they have to be dead to have their heads? The poor victims-to-be are where they are right now not knowing what is about to befall them. God help us all...
OMG
Check it out guys
Easy cash
http://homecash.online/?ref=153706
This is crazy. The recipient of the message should alert the police immediately.
JESUS IS THE ONLY WAY
Head of Dead man, ...no, head of a living man ni
people go jus dey dey formulate lies... mtchew!
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
Post a Comment