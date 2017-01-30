LIS

Monday, 30 January 2017

Check out Pharrell Williams' immortalised toy...to sell for $250 (photos)

American singer, Pharrell Willams has become the latest icon to join the Medicom lineup after he was immortalized in the form of an 11-inch figure. The toy which includes a cotton-made costume, bracelets, a watch, carabiner, and various wrist parts for posing is being sold for $250, according to Highs Nobiety. See more photos after the cut...


5 comments:

dj banti said...

We one buy am

30 January 2017 at 08:38
okechukwu nnoduechi said...

GOOD TO SEE





AUNTY LINDA 👩






PLEASE KINDLY FOLLOW ME ON LIS @OKECHUKWU NNODUECHI

30 January 2017 at 08:41
Vivian Reginalds said...

hmm
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

30 January 2017 at 08:42
Sql 9ja said...

Alibaba Premium logins and Wire logins, PDF Silent Exploits, Email Blasting, Fresh Leads and Bank Logins visit my page
http://sql9ja.blogspot.com.ng/?view=flipcard

30 January 2017 at 08:46
Anonymous said...

Tbc will overtake bitcoin soon so if you missed bitcoin don't miss tbc buy at cheap price from me and sell at higher price to others. 500tbc for just 250k contact me on 09024360475

30 January 2017 at 08:58

