Check out the luxurious lifestyle of the son of Equatorial Guinea president. He rides one of 3 £44,000 futuristic 'Tron' bikes (photos)

The 47-year-old son of Africa’s longest serving dictator displays his life of luxury on his Instagram account using the hashtag #LuxuryLiving.
Posting with the name Teddy Nguema, he shares photos of himself with semi-naked women, skiing, scuba-diving, driving super cars, motor bikes, submersibles and speed boats, holidaying in various exotic spots, dressed in expensive outfits and accessories. His lifestyle of luxury is in sharp contrast to the reality for most citizens of Equatorial Guinea where three-quarters of the population live in poverty.
Comments on his lavish posts reveal the fury felt by some of his countrymen. One post of Obiang riding one of three £44,000 futuristic 'Tron' bikes parked in his drive, led to someone asking in a comment:
'You put up photos, showing us everything you have. The people of your country have nothing. Doesn't that weigh on your conscience a bit?'
“You're spending money on silly things and here I am unable to afford even bread.' Another poster said.In the trial which is going on in Obiang’s absence, prosecutors accuse Obiang of syphoning as much as $115m through a bogus tax imposed on wood sales. He is also alleged to have bought up to 15 cars totalling $6m and fine art worth $24m at the sale of Yves Saint Laurent's private collection.
Two years ago Obiang reached a deal with the US authorities to hand over some of his $70m assets there including a Malibu mansion, a Ferrari and a collection of Michael Jackson memorabilia – though he was allowed to keep his private jet and a crystal-encrusted glove Michael Jackson wore on his ‘Bad’ tour.
Obiang’s lawyers insist that he earned his money legally in his country and that he should be allowed to enjoy diplomatic immunity, but records show otherwise. Obiang’s official salary, even as he is the vice president, is less than $100,000 and doesn’t match his lifestyle.
It has been alleged by William Bourdon, a campaigning lawyer representing Transparency International in the case, that Obiang has been using all possible legal tools to invalidate the trial.
More photos and a video of Obiang parading his lifestyle below;
<iframe allowfullscreen frameborder="0" width="698" height="573" scrolling="no" id="molvideoplayer" title="MailOnline Embed Player" src="http://www.dailymail.co.uk/embed/video/1386891.html"></iframe>
No comments:
Post a Comment