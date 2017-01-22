Check out the last photos of Gambia's ex-president, Yahya Jammeh, as he lfet the country on exile

On Friday, January 20, 2017, Gambia's ex-president, Yahya Jammeh accepted the December election by announcing that he was finally stepping down for his successor President Adama Barrow after weeks of Political crisis.
After stepping down from power, the former leader was flown into political exile to Equatorial Guinea. He traveled with mediator Alpha Conde, the president of Guinea. Check out his last photos in Gambia taken at the airport after the cut...
4 comments:
Please I'm here to ask for help to raise capital to start up a trade of second hand clothing. Life has not been easy for me but I'm still hoping for better days ahead. I will be very grateful if any help is rendered to me. Please this is my email address amakaamaka57@yahoo.com
WHAT'S YOUR TAKE ON THIS? A GIRL SAYS SHE WILL NOT MARRY ANY MAN THAT REFUSES TO HAVE A COURT MARRIAGE.. CLICK ON LINK TO COMMENT
"I can't relinquish position given to me by Almighty Allah"lols why is he now running away from his Allah given seat? Isi ezi
NA HIM SABI
AUNTY LINDA 👩
PLEASE KINDLY FOLLOW ME ON LIS @OKECHUKWU NNODUECHI
Post a Comment