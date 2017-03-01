Check out Janelle Monáe's look to the annual Palm Springs Film Festival

News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
She look Lovely sha & hope the gown is not too heavy on her..? Janelle has joined bad gang showing cleavage.... hmmmmmmmm
BEAUTIFUL AUNTY LINDA 👩PLEASE KINDLY FOLLOW ME ON LIS @OKECHUKWU NNODUECHI
Post a Comment
2 comments:
She look Lovely sha & hope the gown is not too heavy on her..?
Janelle has joined bad gang showing cleavage.... hmmmmmmmm
BEAUTIFUL
AUNTY LINDA 👩
PLEASE KINDLY FOLLOW ME ON LIS @OKECHUKWU NNODUECHI
Post a Comment