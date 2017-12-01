LIS

Thursday, 12 January 2017

Check out African inspired photo-shoot of a pregnant woman and her family that got folks talking

The beautiful family of four went on a photo-shoot as the expectant wife gets closer to her period of child birth. The family is pictured wearing an African fabric in a beautiful rural setting. See more photos after the cut.



freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

African Inspired my ass! Pls who invented this rubbish call baby bump photos and prewedding photos huh?the person must be from hell. What a rubbish. We don do more than the people that started it. SO ANY ONE THAT NEVER SNAP A PICTURE LIKE THIS IS NOT PREGNANT HUH? See her dirty armpit.AFRICAN USELESS PRESIDENTS DEY PRAGMATIC THE CITIZEN THE PRAGMATIC hmmm na who go save African form this huh? FOR ME AS A HEAVENLY BOY THESE PHOTOS ARE RUBBISH AND SIN TO ME.
haters go an die.















#sad indeed

12 January 2017 at 13:54
JOYCHY said...

Dis belle no be here ooo!!! I no fit expose my belle like this sha!!!!

12 January 2017 at 14:09
OSINANL said...

HMMMMMMMMMMM...

12 January 2017 at 14:10
Olivia Udoh said...

Nigerian men will still give u load to carry evn wen pregnant! No chill.

12 January 2017 at 14:17
AG realty said...

fine concept but africa man would never realised it is necessary to assist woman even at a condition of this nature. Heavily pregnant woman with a bulk of load on his head and the man posing with a smile besides her. Why?! Africa man.

12 January 2017 at 14:17
Anonymous said...

Beautiful, this's the way it was.

12 January 2017 at 14:18
Vivian Reginalds said...

cute
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

12 January 2017 at 14:19
Anonymous said...

Nice! I saw five persons+.......

12 January 2017 at 15:13

