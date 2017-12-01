Check out African inspired photo-shoot of a pregnant woman and her family that got folks talking
The beautiful family of four went on a photo-shoot as the expectant wife gets closer to her period of child birth. The family is pictured wearing an African fabric in a beautiful rural setting. See more photos after the cut.
8 comments:
African Inspired my ass! Pls who invented this rubbish call baby bump photos and prewedding photos huh?the person must be from hell. What a rubbish. We don do more than the people that started it. SO ANY ONE THAT NEVER SNAP A PICTURE LIKE THIS IS NOT PREGNANT HUH? See her dirty armpit.AFRICAN USELESS PRESIDENTS DEY PRAGMATIC THE CITIZEN THE PRAGMATIC hmmm na who go save African form this huh? FOR ME AS A HEAVENLY BOY THESE PHOTOS ARE RUBBISH AND SIN TO ME.
haters go an die.
#sad indeed
Dis belle no be here ooo!!! I no fit expose my belle like this sha!!!!
HMMMMMMMMMMM...
Nigerian men will still give u load to carry evn wen pregnant! No chill.
fine concept but africa man would never realised it is necessary to assist woman even at a condition of this nature. Heavily pregnant woman with a bulk of load on his head and the man posing with a smile besides her. Why?! Africa man.
Beautiful, this's the way it was.
cute
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
Nice! I saw five persons+.......
Post a Comment