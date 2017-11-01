LIS

Wednesday, 11 January 2017

CEO of SlimGirl.NG Gives 1000 ladies Free Sanitary Pads...

Juliana Richards of www.Slimgirl.ng and www.BodyFab.com (U.S.A), gives out sanitary pads to a thousand ladies out there who cannot afford it. In her words  
“I want to talk to you guys about the tweet regarding the high prices of sanitary pads in Nigeria. This is not something we should take likely. I want to personally take it upon myself to give at least a thousand girls free sanitary pads, which they can pick up at any Slim Girl location in Lagos or in Abuja. We are also going to be out on the streets, giving out free sanitary pads. If you are in a position to do the same, please help our girls. Thank you “ 
