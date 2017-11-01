CEO of SlimGirl.NG Gives 1000 ladies Free Sanitary Pads...

Juliana Richards of www.Slimgirl.ng and www.
BodyFab.com (U.S.A), gives out sanitary pads to a thousand ladies out there who cannot afford it. In her words
“I want to talk to you guys about the tweet regarding the high prices of sanitary pads in Nigeria. This is not something we should take likely. I want to personally take it upon myself to give at least a thousand girls free sanitary pads, which they can pick up at any Slim Girl location in Lagos or in Abuja. We are also going to be out on the streets, giving out free sanitary pads. If you are in a position to do the same, please help our girls. Thank you “
Instagram Video Link: https://www.instagram.com/p/BP
Fn_BGgTjC/?taken-by=juliana.ri chards
Free Sanitary pads to 1000 girls in Nigeria at any Slim Girl location! We will be out in the streets giving out free pads. Women should not have the break the bank for a basic need. I REFUSE to ignore and look away! As a woman and entrepreneur I can't imagine not giving back to help my country when I can. This has always been my ambition. I want to start a movement. This is a sisterhood, let's pass it on.
No comments:
Post a Comment