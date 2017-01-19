LIS

LIS

Thursday, 19 January 2017

CEO, Access Bank shares video of an enagement that happened at one of their branches

Group Managing Director/CEO of one of Access Bank, Herbert Wigwe shared a video of a birthday celebration which turned to a surprise proposal one of his staff, Nkiru Ozoh which took place at one of the bank's branches. He wrote "Happy birthday and congratulations, Nkiru. I hope I get invited to the wedding. God bless you both." Watch the video after the cut..

Posted by at 1/19/2017 05:46:00 am
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts