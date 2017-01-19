CEO, Access Bank shares video of an enagement that happened at one of their branches
Group Managing Director/CEO of one of Access Bank, Herbert Wigwe shared a video of a birthday celebration which turned to a surprise proposal one of his staff, Nkiru Ozoh which took place at one of the bank's branches. He wrote "Happy birthday and congratulations, Nkiru. I hope I get invited to the wedding. God bless you both." Watch the video after the cut..
5 comments:
Nice
...merited happiness
Wow!!! This is so so sweet
i luv dis
Awwwww! So adorable.
Congrats diegwu and nkiru
