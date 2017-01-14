Celebrity Tattoo Artist/Beautician Bizzyaski Launches Jewelry Site

Bizzyaski has launched an online Jewelry site www.jewelrynigeria.com where you can buy long lasting luxury and fashionable jewelry items of different brands. Bizzyaski explains how the site came about below…
“As you must have known by now that quality is my watchword. At Bizzyaski studios, we've long wanted to create a user-friendly platform where people, especially Nigerians can get a wide-range of good quality fashion jewelry of various brands, moreso as you all know i am a highly fashion conscious individual. Sadly, most of the existing jewelry stores on the Nigerian webspace are nothing to write home about and I have had people complained in the past of being cheated by these stores with their greedily priced items that only cost a fraction of the price on foreign online stores.” Continue…
“Therefore, it was the desire to help Nigerians fill that vacuum that inspired the team at Bizzyaski Studios to establish www.jewelrynigeria.c
om.
It’s a new website and we are constantly adding new stuffs that you
will like on it. Very shortly, we will be giving out some freebies
including high quality jewelries to our early visitors. Make sure you
follow us on Instagram @jewelnigeria”.
Bizzyaski is renowned as Africa’s most celebrated tattoo artist with a star-studded clientele consisting Kiss Daniel, Iyanya, Karen Igho, Lil Kesh, Iyabo Ojo, Cynthia Morgan, Eva Alordiah, Terry G, Charlie Boy, to name just a few.
The beauty genius was sometime back prominently featured in the Airtel Padi Club 10 TV Commercials and Billboards. Bizzyaski was also commissioned by Nokia to crest 'Don't Break Da Beat' temporary tattoo on interested guests in the last 'Don't Break Da Beat' Championship.
Bizzyaski is also the originator of the Pinklip Magic®, an herbal formula that can gives anyone a healthy, pink lips in just 7 days.
Going by his antecedence for excellence, you would agree that Bizzyaski’s new venture,www.jewelrynigeria.com
would be nothing short of amazing,right? Of course!
Visit the website now at www.jewelrynigeria.com
IG@jewelrynigeria
Whatsapp: 08053932429
P:S: Free gifts from Bizzyaski coming soon for the first people to follow Jewelrynigeria.com on Instagram
3 comments:
Ok seen
Get free browsing cheats on all network @ Entclass.com. Stop wasting money on data.
seen
GOOD TO SEE
AUNTY LINDA 👩
PLEASE KINDLY FOLLOW ME ON LIS @OKECHUKWU NNODUECHI
Post a Comment