Celebrating the Billionaire Industrialist; Chief Rasaq Okoya at 77

It was a gathering of philanthropists, Industrialists ,business moguls,activists, media, friends, family and well wishers at the Lekki home of the celebrant today. Around to wish the celebrant well were the following : Wife of the Governor of Lagos, Mrs Bolanle Ambode, Dr Nike Akande, President of The Lagos Chamber of commerce & Industry, President Centre for Change Dr Joe Okei-Odumakin, Rtd Admiral Jubrila Ayinla, MD Poly Products Mr Nazi Gwalani, Ace Broadcaster Bisi Olatilo and a host of other dignitaries.
The MD of Eleganza, Amiable Mrs Sade Okoya was on ground to welcome her guests who thronged the venue. The President of Centre for Change wished the celebrant many happy returns and said Nigerians should always celebrate theirs when alive. Pix 1,L-R; President, Women Arise, Dr Joe Okei-Odumakin & Celebrant, Billionaire industrialist, chairman of the Eleganza Group, Chief Razaq Okoya.
