Catastrophic erosion eats into foundation of houses and threatens to topple buildings in Calabar

Attention has been drawn to certain residential areas in the Calabar Municipality that have been affected by a very severe case of erosion. Roads and the foundation of houses around this area have been washed off, leaving a gaping hole in the middle of the street, yet, so far, nothing has been done to check it. These gully sites have caused residents of this area to worry that a landslide or a mini earthquake is imminent.
According to Ifere Paul who shared these photos on Facebook, insecurity within the neighborhood has heightened due to the presence of these gullies which serve as a means of escape for criminals who now easily take off in the direction of the gully during a police chase. Crime within the area has increased with residents being robbed at gunpoint by criminals who go free eventually.
Paul, in an open letter to the Commissioner for Environment in Cross River State, alleged that residents of this area were visited by armed robbers last week. Prior to that, a man, Ejike, who mobilizes funds from residents to carry out palliative work on the gully was robbed and killed by unidentified gunmen.
He called on Mike Eraye, the Commissioner for Environment in Cross River State, to work towards fixing these gully sites which now pose threat to the lives of residents. Another image of Ejike who was killed and also areas affected by erosion.
