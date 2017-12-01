LIS

Thursday, 12 January 2017

Cash-rich Malawian Minister, Kondwani Nankhumwa asked to explain his ‘sudden wealth’

Kondwani Nankhumwa, the Minister of Local Government and Rural Development in Malawi, has sparked outrage in the country with critics demanding the cash-rich minister to explain the source of his 'sudden wealth'.

It comes after the minister went on a spree, spending over K23 million (N9M) on his Mulanje constituency but many are saying the figure could be around K40 million ( N17M).
The minister who earn as low as K1,608, recently donated an ambulance to Mulanje district hospital, two motorcycles and 300 bicycles to the Police station in Mulanje.

Speaking to The Daily Times, the executive director of  Malawi Economic Justice Network, Dalitso Kubalasa, who is suspecting some form of money laundering activities asked the Minister to explain the source of his money.
'It is always fair and proper to come out clean to say where the money is coming from to dispel any rumour. Such money could be part of some money laundering activities so it’s fair to be transparent otherwise a spirit of sharing is a welcome development.'
However, the Malawi financial watchdog,  Independent Commission on Accountability and Transparency (iCAT) is said to be investigating the minister's wealth.

Source:nyasatimes
