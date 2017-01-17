'Capturing Camp Zero is not equal to capturing Sambisa' - Oby Ezekwesili

The convener of the Bring Back Our Girls Group, Oby Ezekwesili, who is part of a Federal government delegation on a tour to the North East, says the capturing of Boko Haram's stronghold, Camp Zero by the military in December last year, is not equal to capturing the dreaded Sambisa forest as Camp Zero where the sect leader, Abubakar Shekau lived, is just a spot in the forest. See more tweets after the cut...
Oby u haven't told us what you're going to look for in sambisa forest, certainly not the missing girls coz no girl is missing. Plz wakawell.com..
