Can you imagine?...Eating human tongue in porridge? What?

"Can you imagine?... Signing death certificate instead of naming ceremony?
Can you imagine?...
A broken leg, ribs, skull and going straight into comma?
Can you imagine?...
Preparing for your funeral instead of being with your family? What?
Can you imagine?...
A university dropout now teaching CEOs? What?
Can you imagine what a world we live in? Uncertain tomorrow but a CONSTANT GOD.
DO NOT miss the next INSPAYA Specialz - 2 more weekends to go on
DOVE TELEVISION - Saturday at 2:30pm &
LAGOS TELEVISION (LTV) - Sunday at 7:00pm
Video link: https://youtu.be/gKULxZNHDjY
Follow INSPAYA on social media -
Facebook- @inspaya,
Twitter - @evangelistbee,
Instagram - @officialevangelistbee,
Whatsapp/Call - +234-8095473181
Be inspired.
INSPAYA
1 comment:
Post a Comment