Cameroonian National arrested with fake gold and US Dollars worth over Sh1 Billion in Kenya

Doctta Peter Longa, a Cameroonian national was on Tuesday deported to his country after he was found with fake gold and US currency worth over Sh1 billion in Nairobi.
According to Nairobi Wire, he was pulled over by police when they caught him with fake currency.
In his failed attempt to bribe the officers, he was accompanied home where they conducted a search and seized more fake currency and 30 kg of fake gold he was planning to sell to a group of foreign businessmen at Sh120 million.
