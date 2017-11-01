Cabin Crew show off lavish lifestyle that are perks of the job on Instagram

In one Instagram post, Georgia Nielsen who works for Emirates Airline can be seen sipping from a coconut on a beach in Brazil, in another, she’s on a beach in Cape Town, South Africa and then in front of the bridge in San Francisco.
Another crew member who is flaunting the good life is Hudson Sa. Hudson, a Brazil based pilot, might focus his entire attention on landing the plane safely while he’s at work, but once he’s off work he doesn’t fail to have fun and take photos of his travel across the globe. Hudson, who looks really attractive in his uniform and out of it, shares these lovely photos on Instagram and they have gotten him a huge number of followers.
1 comment:
The very life! Linda take note!
Post a Comment