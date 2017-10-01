LIS

Tuesday, 10 January 2017

Buzz'r TV exclusive: What Tekno signed with Sony Music was just a preliminary deal – Ubi Franklin

Triple MG boss Ubi Franklin reveals the widely circulated video of Tekno putting pen to paper for the Sony Music Deal (Read here) was just a preliminary signing, explaining why the global music giant is yet to officially announce the Tekno deal to the world unlike his colleagues.

He also goes down memory lane to reveal his sojourn in the music business, his current relationship with Iyanya and the lack of structure in the Nigerian entertainment industry. Read the rest here
