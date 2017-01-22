LIS

Buy A Plot or Duplex in Lekki

The biggest shopping mall in Lagos; the Novare Shopping Mall has been opened in Sangotedo, along with it will come massive developments in the vicinity. 

This is the more reason why you should invest in the Lekki Southern Villa Annex 1 today. Located just 2 minutes away from the Novare Mall(Shoprite) Lekki, it is one of the most promising investments in the whole of Lagos. 


With a C of O as title document and very flexible payment plans…it is absolutely the best deal.
Amenities to be provided in the Estate include:
-          Tarred Roads
-          Effective Drainage System
-          24 hour surveillance equipped with CCTV Cameras
-          Creche, Gardens, In-estate shopping center and many more.

*Also available are our:
Lekki Southern Villa Estate Phase 2- Just a minute away from the Lakowe Golf Course

Pen Gardens Phase Estate Phase 2- 10 minutes’ drive from the New International Aiport


Give us a call today and get on your way to becoming a landlord in the trendiest neighborhood in Lekki.

0700 1000 000

‪                 0905 555 7516‬                                         09020906507

08032692422, 

08032692429


sales@pennek.com
www.pennek.com
