But really, should the government regulate the church?

The new rule which guides all registered churches and mosques stipulates that leaders of all religious organizations should have a maximum period of 20 years to lead their organizations. And as they retire, they are not allowed to handover to a family member.
This new development will also affect the likes of Bishop David Oyedepo of the Living Faith Ministries, Pastor Williams Kumuyi of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry and others. Should the Federal Government have gotten involved? Please share your thoughts.
9 comments:
Wetin concern bird with toothbrush?
If the church is under the Government, den I see nothing wrong in it
...merited happiness
This government just lacks what to do..
Watin concern super star Dj banti
What about Catholic bishops and rev. Fathers... Anglican and other athodox churches? And what concerns devilish government and body of christ?
.............. Cristo vive..........
nawa...
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
This is not right! Are they bringing politics to d church now?
Lib addict#just passing#
Imagine o!You are asking huh?ISLAMIZATION LOADING ........... Terrorist buhari include mosque there so that peoples will not look@it some how. SHAMELESS USELESS DRY PRESIDENT OF HELL. So na church be his problem huh? Don't we have other problem huh? LINDA I WILL ADVICE U TO DIVERT THE ATTENTION U HAVE ON TRUMP TWEETER ON UR SO CALLED PRESIDENT BECAUSE TRUMP IS BETTER THAN ONE MILLION TERRORIST BUHARI AND HIS CABALS. when has church becomes government responsibility huh? FROM THERE NOW THEY WILL STOP CHURCH FROM HAVING BRANCHES OR GOING EVANGELISM WATCH AN SEE and Christians are keeping silent shame shame shame to Christians ooooo how i wish na muscle them dey kill in kaduna they for don go protest shame to u Christians oooo. TERRORIST BUHARI WILL UNRAVEL HIS SATANIC ISLAMIC MISSION AND AGENDA THIS YEAR.
may thunder fire apc and their supporters. DIVED NIGERIA OOOOO WE ARE TIRED OF LIVING TOGETHER WITH THESE CANNIBALS OO
#sad indeed
It is not a new rule. It has been for long but was defied by the pentecostal churches in the past with only the orthodox churches abiding by it. Now, d government is serious about getting d pentecostal to stick to it which is good for the sustainable system administration of the churches + transparency in finance (as being practised in UK & US) and it is also scriptural- Numbers 8: 25, a levite after a particular age ceases to be a priest but still remains a levite. Today's examples include John Maxwell, Myles Munroe, Dobson, etc. who all did the same.
Post a Comment