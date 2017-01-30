LIS

Monday, 30 January 2017

Burnaboy recollects the moment he told his primary school teacher that he hated school

Sharing a photo of himself smoking weed, Music artiste Burna Boy shared this blast from his past. According to him:
 "I remember back In Montessori primary School Port Harcourt, Nigeria. My teacher mr Morgan made us write down what we wanted 2 become in the future nd why, I wrote: "I want 2 be a rockstar because I love Music and I Hate School" in those exact words TRUE STORY! lol. Shit has a funny way of always working out doesn't it? Stay in school sha o! Don't go and say I told u not to go School! #RIPmrMorgan #Rock$Tr"
3 comments:

Iphie Abraham said...

Seen





Lib addict#jut passing#

30 January 2017 at 12:09
Anonymous said...

That's your luck/star or whatever..each to their own destiny



obiora said...

Lol@ stay in school sha o!

30 January 2017 at 12:32

