Burnaboy recollects the moment he told his primary school teacher that he hated school

Sharing a photo of himself smoking weed, Music artiste Burna Boy shared this blast from his past. According to him:
"I remember back In Montessori primary School Port Harcourt, Nigeria. My teacher mr Morgan made us write down what we wanted 2 become in the future nd why, I wrote: "I want 2 be a rockstar because I love Music and I Hate School" in those exact words TRUE STORY! lol. Shit has a funny way of always working out doesn't it? Stay in school sha o! Don't go and say I told u not to go School! #RIPmrMorgan #Rock$Tr"
3 comments:
Seen
Lib addict#jut passing#
That's your luck/star or whatever..each to their own destiny
Want to give birth in the USA?
Deluxe Childbirth Services is Nigeria’s premier childbirth service company. With over a decade of offering advice to parents, we offer you a fast, affordable and guaranteed chance to give birth to your child in the USA.
We take care of everything from helping you plan your trip, choosing the right hospital and insurance cover, getting a visa and everything in between. With our customized services, we have the right package for everyone.
www.deluxechildbiirth.com
Lol@ stay in school sha o!
Post a Comment