Tuesday, 10 January 2017

Build world class competence in Carpentry & Furniture profession in just 3 months

Following the huge success of the 2016 Carpentry and furniture training by Dazzle® Carpentry Training Limited and the subsequent graduation of the pioneer scholarship students, the Dazzle ® Carpentry Training Limited and it's parent company the Dazzle® Furniture Limited finally opens application for the 2017 entry for interested candidates.

Do you desire innovation and excellence in Carpentry and furniture practice, do you understand the business of the profession, do you desire to compete with your brand on the global Stage in Carpentry and furniture business,  do you seek to harness your creativity in design then look no more and quickly apply here...

visit: www.dazzlecarpentry.training for the application form.

For more information, call:
08025080663,
08038771524,
07016834404.

Visit our office at suite GF5B, Berger Paint Plaza, #6 Alexandria Crescent Wuse II Abuja.

Training fee available on request.

Deadline for applications: 30/01/2017

Make this one opportunity count!!!

Creatively...?

Dazzle® Carpentry Training Team

Powered by: DAZZLE® FURNITURE LTD A member of IDAN, Partnering with the TURKISH professionals.
More photos below...






