"Buhari's victory in 2015 saved Nigeria from going into extinction - Northern Governor's Forum

Borno State Governor and the Chairman of NGF, Kashim Shettima said this on Tuesday, when he led a delegation on a courtesy call on Sen. George Akume; Tor Tiv V, His Royal Majesty Prof. James Ayatse, and Gov. Samuel Ortom in Makurdi.
The governors including Mohammed Abubakar and Abdullahi Gunduje of of Bauchi and Kano states, respectively, were in the state to celebrate with the Tiv people for the peaceful selection of the Tor Tiv V.
Shettima described the outcome of the 2015 general election as the watershed in the Nigerian political history, adding that the PDP-led administration was at the verge of destroying the basic component that bonded the country.
“Had President Buhari not win the election in 2015, Nigeria would have gone into extinction and as it is now, the PDP need to be proscribed. The North had moral duty to support Benue state following her continuous support of presidential candidates from the region," said Shettima.Shettima.He sympathised with Tiv people over the incessant attacks on their communities by suspected herdsmen, adding that the NGF would never abandon the state.
He also noted that Benue and Kano states were only the states in the North with a large heart to accommodate non-indigenes over the years as exemplified in appointments and elective positions. He announced a donation of 100 cows as his personal contribution for the coronation of the Tor Tiv V.
Akume urged the NGF to support Ortom to actualize his vision and invited the forum to attend the coronation of the fifth Tor Tiv.
On his part, Ortom commended the NGF members for their sustained support of his proposals that led to the end of herdsmen/farmers crisis in the state. The governor thanked God for the relative peace enjoyed in the state so far and commended Shettima’s leadership quality.
