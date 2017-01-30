British Olympic great Mo Farah hits out at Trump's Muslim ban

The British long distance runner has lived in the US for six years but was born in Somalia, one of the countries whose residents are now prohibited from entering the States.
In a strongly worded statement on his Facebook page he criticised the president for locking out hardworking people who contribute to the progress of American society.
In a later clarification, the American Foreign Office revealed that British citizens are exempt from the ban irrespective of birthplace so Farah will not be affected. Farah was knighted in the new years' honours after he completed the Olympic long distance 'double-double' - winning the 5,000m and 10,000m gold in London 2012 and Rio 2016.
