Thursday, 19 January 2017

Brazilian mum stabs her own son to death after she found out he's gay...the father burnt the body!

Brazilian mother, Tatiana Lozano Pereira, 32, has been arrested for killing her own son. She actually admitted to stabbing 17 year old Itaberli Lozano in Cravinhos, Sao Paulo to death, during questioning to the police.

According to local reports, Tatiana and her son became estranged immediately she learned he was gay and allegedly devised a plan to have her son killed...


She reportedly hired thugs to carry out the plan. On the day of the murder, she let the thugs into her home and hid them with the instructions that they should attack her son when he entered the home.

After returning home, Itaberli was reportedly ambushed by the woman and the thugs she hired who found it hard to kill him so Tatiana allegedly went into the kitchen, brought out a knife and stabbed her son to death, according to Helton Tosti Renz, the police officer in charge of the investigation.

According to local reports, Tatiana and her husband, Alex Pereira, the victim’s stepfather, then took her son’s body to an abandoned area and burned it.
