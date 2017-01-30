Brazilian girl with rare facial tumour has it removed by US surgeons

Melyssa Delgado Braga from Sao Paulo was diagnosed with myxoma, a very rare and aggressive tumour which weighed 5 pounds. This condition was making breathing difficult for the little girl and also was pushing her tongue to the back of her throat. In desperation, her parents reached out for help on social media and their saviour came in the form of a medical doctor.
A month later, Melyssa arrived the United States for the surgery and in December lat year, an eight-hour surgery was carried out and it was successful. Mellisa regained the use of her tongue and her breathing returned to normal after the surgery.
Most sufferers of myxoma generally die a slow, progressive death resulting from both malnutrition and blocked airways and this would have been the case of Melyssa, but for the timely intervention of the US doctors.
5 comments:
What a lucky girl
Thank God for her life
After dey go say America is evil d Muslims wants to destroy America yet dey scream wen trump bans dem fucking killers and vampires. Remain in ur country.
Wow! Thank God o
Lib addict#jut passing#
Thank God she is ok.
Help one .....! This is an example Nigerians need to emulate. Its may not be in cash.
