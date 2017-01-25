LIS

Brand new, UK used phones, gadgets and PCs at Phones for All

Phone for All Limited was established in 2011. We rose from humble beginnings to be at the fore-front in the sales of Phones, Gadgets, PCs, Fitness Bands and Accessories. At Phones for All, we pride ourselves in providing the best service obtainable to our customers, and maintaining a standard of excellence and service.

Caption the photo above and win exciting prices...

 

How to participate: Upload the picture to your profile, caption it, follow and tag us on our Instagram handle @phonesforallng, the photo with the most “likes” stands to win one of these fabulous prices. #captionandwin #phoneforall #letsplay #letthegamesbegin #mostlikeswin #tagyourfriends #080phones.com #phoneswap
1st price --- Beats Pill by Dre
2nd price ---- Fitness Band
3rd price ----- Customized phone case (any phone case of winner’s choice)
*The photo with the funniest caption also stands to win 2k recharge card.
