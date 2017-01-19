Botswana becomes the first country to officially denounce Yahya Jammeh as President of the Gambia

The Government of Botswana has officially denounced Yahya Jammeh, as President of The Gambia. A statement issued today, January 19, 2017, said the country will cease to recognize him as President of Gambia with immediate effect.
According to Botswana government, the decision was because Yahya Jammeh has refused to hand power to President-elect Adama Barrow.
'Following Mr. Yahya Jammeh’s refusal to hand over power to the President-elect Adama Barrow, in accordance with the expressed will of the Gambian people, the Government of Botswana announces that it will no longer recognize Mr. Jammeh as the President of Gambia, together with his Government,” the statement said.
RE: THE GAMBIA – BOTSWANA NO LONGER RECOGNISES MR. JAMMEH
PRESS RELEASE Gaborone, 19th January 2017: Following Mr. Yahya Jammeh’s refusal to hand over power to the President-elect Adama Barrow, in accordance with the expressed will of the Gambian people, the Government of Botswana announces that it will no longer recognise Mr. Jammeh as the President of Gambia, together with his Government. This decision which takes effect immediately is consistent with Botswana’s position as articulated through the Press Release of 16th December 2016.
Mr. Jammeh’s decision not to respect the will of the Gambian people undermines the ongoing efforts to consolidate democracy and good governance in The Gambia and Africa as a whole. This is also in direct contravention of the spirit and aspirations of the African Union Constitutive Act.
