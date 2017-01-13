Borno State Govt discovers baby factory, bans sale of alcohol, operation of brothels, illegal motor parks

Five people including four women, among them a woman who delivered a baby boy and came home without the child, and sponsors of the factory were arrested following an intelligence report by the civilian JTF in Gwange area of the state on September 12, 2016. A baby was recovered and another one rescued during a raid on the factory at Galadima.
"I wish to use this medium to brief you and the general public on some emerging and disturbing security concerns in the state and measures intended to be put in place by the state government to safe guard lives and properties of citizens and also forestall any security breach.
We are all aware of the unfortunate activities of insurgents that led to massive destruction of lives and properties, displacement of millions of our people and dislocation of means of livelihood, our social and economic activities. In one way or the other, we are all affected or victims.
However, with the new and honest commitment of Mr. President in fighting the insurgency, we are now enjoying a new lease of life. We salute and sincerely appreciate the efforts of our gallant security personnel who have substantially defeated the insurgents, over ridden their base in the Sambisa forest and now clearing the remaining pockets and remnants from our society.
All communities hitherto captured by the insurgents have been recaptured and many displaced persons have returned or are returning to their localities. The state government is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that all communities and facilities destroyed by the insurgents are rebuilt and all IDPs are properly re-settled and rehabilitated.
Sadly however, despite all these remarkable achievements and government's efforts in conjunction with security agents to consolidate, sustain and promote the prevailing peace and security across the state, some people engaged in activities capable of endangering our collective safety and security.
These activities include illegal operation of motor parks, chemists and patent medicine stores, baby factories, brothels, sale of alcohol and illicit drugs, use of shanties and illegal structures along major streets to sell some wares, charcoal and firewood, use of wrong number plates or unregistered vehicles and many others.
As a responsible government we shall not fold our arms and watch some people destroy our society especially where these activities are clearly regulated or outrightly banned by our laws. We have a duty and we shall, with the support and cooperation of security agents and law abiding citizens, enforce all laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and those of Borno State for our collective and common good.
1. ILLEGALMOTOR PARKS:-
(a.) All illegal motor parks are hereby banned and should stop operations by Monday, 16th January, 2017.
(b.) All vehicles coming to or leaving Maiduguri along the routes of Kano motor park shall load and off load goods or passengers at the Kano Road Motor park as provided by section (15) and (32) of the Kano Road Market and Motor park Law, 1999.
(c.) The notorious “Tashan Journey" along Kano Road shall be demolished on Tuesday, the 17th day of January, 2017. Accordingly, all registered members of Road Transport Employers’ Association operating at the said Tashan Journey should re—locate to the Borno Express Terminus to carry on with their lawful business, while others are to register with Kano Motor Park.
(d.) All Tippers and other heavy duty vehicles engaged in the business of selling sand and gravels and usually park close to Oando filing station along Bama Road should re-locate to the park designated for them along Konduga Road on or before Monday, the 16th day Qf January, 2017.
2. SALE OF ALCOHOL AND OPERATION OF BROTHELS
(a.) The sale of alcohol is hereby banned throughout the state with effect from Friday, 20th day of January, 2017 except in military or paramilitary formations (“Mammy Markets") as provided by the Liquor Business (prohibition) Law, 2000.
(b) Al brothels and other spots where prostitution immoral activities, sale and consumption of illicit drugs take place are also hereby banned with immediate effect.
(c) Those engaged in the activities in (a) and (b) above particularly in Galadima, Gamboru, Moduganari, Wulari, Hot bite, Baga Road, Mairi, London Ciki, Artillery and Village along Giwa barracks are hereby warned and should take note.
3. CHEMISTS AND PATENT MEDICINE STORES
All unregistered Chemists and patent medicine stores are hereby warned to properly get registered within two weeks from today or be forced to close down.
Government will not tolerate a situation where unregistered or unlicensed persons engage in such
business that directly touches on the health and lives of the citizenry.
4. HOTELS
All Hotels operating in the state are warned not to screen or harbor criminals or promote criminal activities.
Government will not hesitate to close down any hotel found to engage in such or any other illegal activities.
5. SALE OF CHARCOAL AND FIREWOOD
Sale of charcoal and firewood along major streets in MMC and and Jere Local Government Area are hereby banned. All those engaged in the business should find shops or proper structures to carry out their business otherwise they should relocate to the charcoal and firewood markets along Damboa Road respectively within two weeks from today. This has become necessary because they pollute the environment and thereby constitute nuisance and health hazard to the public.
6. ILLEGAL STRUCTURES, MARKETS AND SHANTIES
All illegal structures, markets and shanties are hereby banned and owners or operators are advised to relocate to legally recognized markets e.g Bolori, Abbaganaram, Kano Motor Park and Gamboru otherwise they will be demolished within two weeks from today. Such places not only deface the environment but often serve as hideouts or spots for suicide bombers, criminals or criminal activities.
7. WRONGFUL USAGE OF NUMBER PLATES AND UNREGISTERED VEHICLES AND TRI-CYCLES
All motorists and operators of tri-cycles are advised to avoid using wrong number plates or unregistered vehicles. More often than not such vehicles are used to commit crimes or illegal activities. The police and other relevant authorities shall apprehend and confiscate such vehicles and the owners or users shall be prosecuted accordingly.
At this juncture, let me emphasize that the committee in conjunction with security agents will monitor and ensure strict compliance with these measures and offenders will be apprehended and prosecuted accordingly.
I therefore urge the general public to cooperate with government and security agencies and report any suspicious characters or illegal activities to law enforcement agents.
Finally, I wish to thank and congratulate the theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, GOC, Police
Commissioner and all other security operatives for the successes recorded in the war against insurgency. While urging and soliciting for the sustenance of the efforts to consolidate on the gains made to keep the state safe and secure, I wish to assure you of the state government's continued support, cooperation and partnership.
In conclusion, I urge everybody to continue to pray for peace to reign in the state, the North-East, and Nigeria as a whole.
Thank you and God bless
