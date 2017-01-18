Bomb blast kills at least 25 in Mali military camp

At least 25 people have been killed with others injured in a car bomb attack in northern Mali, officials say.
According to Reuters, the incident occurred at about 9 am today, January 18, when a vehicle packed with explosives detonated at a camp housing soldiers as well as members of various rival armed groups, who together have been quelling the violence in Mali's restive desert north.
So far, dozens of people are confirmed dead with several other wounded in the explosion.
Meanwhile, Mali's northern desert region has been restless since it was captured by militant Islamists in late 2012, despite French military intervention in 2013, the region remains tense with periodic attacks and kidnappings.
