Bomb blast at the University of Maiduguri mosque

There was a bomb explosion in a mosque at the University of Maiduguri Borno this morning while students and staff of the university were observing prayer at 6:30 am. According to Sahara reporters, eyewitnesses said that an explosion rocked the university early this morning and that security forces have been mobilized to the scene of the incident.
Several people have been reportedly killed and others injured, but there hasn't been any official confirmation of the casualties.
