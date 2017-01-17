Bomb at Rann: International Red Cross confirms death of 6 Nigerian workers in the accidental military air strike

Nigerian Air Force fighter jet on a mission against Boko Haram terrorists mistakenly bombed Rann, Kala-Balge Local Government Area of Borno State, killing at least 64 civilians including 10 humanitarian Aid workers.
The International Committee of the Red Cross confirmed death of six workers in the tragic incident on Tuesday.
"We regret that among the casualties of today's air strikes in Rann, there are six Nigerian RC members killed and six wounded," an ICRC spokeswoman told AFP.
