LIS

LIS

Monday, 16 January 2017

"Boko Haram is a godless group" - Pres Buhari reacts to Bomb attack at the University of Maiduguri.

Four persons including a Professor were killed in a twin bomb blast attack at the University of Maiduguri, Borno state this morning. See another tweet after the cut.

Posted by at 1/16/2017 01:13:00 pm

9 comments:

Vivian Reginalds said...

very funny man
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

16 January 2017 at 13:29
OSINANL said...

BOKO HARAM IS NO godless group. They are fighting for evil allah

16 January 2017 at 13:29
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

Godless group or Allahs group huh?IMBECILIC NITEWIT PRESIDENT OF POO or doom.so na now u now they are godless group huh? But u defend them when Jonathan want to wipe them huh? FOR UR INFORMATION STOP PRETENDING OOOO U ARE ONE OF THE FOUNDER OF BOKO HARAMS AND WHAT BOKO HARAMS ARE DOING IS WRITING IN UNA BLOODY KORAN. Liars and scammer like u. U will not know peace for forming boko haram and chibok girls against Jonathan KARMA AWAIT U IDIOT.



















#sad indeed

16 January 2017 at 13:33
Anonymous said...


STORY TO THE GODS. THEY ARE DOING THE WORK YOU SEND THEM.

16 January 2017 at 13:41
Anonymous said...

this happen early morning today and the president react immediately bcos is the core north affecting his people .but mr president you were silent over 3 month on southern kaduna killing

16 January 2017 at 13:50
Emy said...

Mr. President, i thought you guys release some of them that were caught and gave them amnesty.

16 January 2017 at 13:53
Anonymous said...

See how fast this moronic cow 🐮 is reacting on this one because it affected Mosque... But in the case of Southern Kaduna case, he has been mute. You must rip what you sow. Bastard president.

16 January 2017 at 13:53
Ayo Dada said...

All u that criticise buhari don't know anything about leadership. Heartfelt condolences to those that died. Long live buhari. We will not fight our leader. We will support always. Let us all hold hands and say we r one. Nothing can shake us

16 January 2017 at 13:56
Anonymous said...

WE KNOW AND THAT THEY ARE NOT MUSLIMS,BUT THEY ARE OF THE FAITH

16 January 2017 at 13:59

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts