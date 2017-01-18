Body of a four months old boy dumped inside a gutter in Calabar

“I saw the lifeless body of the baby boy this morning while sweeping our premises, although I did not see when the baby was dropped but I am certain it was in the early of today, I don’t even know who to contact, some security agents have been here but none of them picked the baby”According to Vanguard, Barr James Ibor, a Principal Counsel, Basic Rights counsel Initiative, a child right Organization in Cross River state, said they would make sure a proper investigation is carried out and the culprit arrested;
“It is really sad and quite unfortunate that despite the volume of applications by different people at the ministry of Sustainable Development and Social Welfare for adoption of children that somebody could have the gods to commit such sacrilege”.
“We will make sure make sure that the police carry out full investigation into the matter and bring the culprit to book, we will not rest until that child gets justice” Ibor said.
Source: Vanguard
Useless world with crazy people
