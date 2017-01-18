Bloody communal clash in Cross River State after a bike mans head was harvested for a high chief's burial

The conflict between the people of Ogwurude and their Oyidah neighbors began when head hunters from Oyidah community allegedly harvested the head of a young man which they intended to use for the burial ceremony of a chief.
According to a resident, Clement Ekpe, "Some head hunters chased the okada boy, who was returning from Oyidah Market with a lady and caught up with him at Ogwurude Junction. They asked the lady to run into the bush, killed the boy and cut off his head.
"When the lady got home and narrated what happened, some Ogwurude youths rushed to the junction, where they found the headless body of the young man. They followed the bloodstains on the road to Oyidah community.
They informed Oyidah Village Head about the incident and asked that those who carried out the act be brought out and handed over to the police.
“However, the Village Head could not produce the perpetrators and that led to a reprisal attack that night from the Ogwurude people.”
Another source, who could not confirm the exact number of people killed in Oyidah, said as many as seven people died, but that two persons from Ogwurude were killed in the fracas, while many houses were set ablaze in both communities.
Mr. Jude Ngaji, Cross River State Security Adviser, said peace had returned to the feuding communities with security operatives deployed to the area, while efforts are on to hold meetings with leaders of both communities to find lasting solution to the conflict.
Meanwhile, Runcie Mike, who was caught in the middle of the clash on Sunday, January 16th, has this to share:
"Thank you. It was out of concern and love that i posted an alert about the fight today along Calabar/Itu road to alert others as we were caught right in the middle of it, as were not aware of it and other travelers were still running into the middle of it, thanks for all your concern, the military are on ground now and the road is open for travels.
I wish i could say all i saw today as we were right in the middle of it trapped on both sides, i deeply sympathize with everyone who lost someone today, mother, child, father, brother, sister or friend, the Lord strenghten you.
To those who lost their cars today or burnt, damaged or got injured, our prayers are with you too, i do sincerely plead that the government will look into this fight as its becoming very dangerous for everyone, the communities around there and those who travel through that route, the casualty rate is high, i was attacked too, the driver's side glass took the impact and God helped us. To everyone that has called or sent a message, i lack words to say thank you, we are fine now and we give glory to God."
