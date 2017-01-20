Blind man shot dead by 5 police officers in California

The police officers had earlier claimed that Hall was armed with a knife and a rock and was coming towards them which was why they shot him, however, this CCTV footage has shown their claims to be false. Contrary to their claims, the footage does not show Hall with any weapons on Nov. 22, 2015, the day he was killed.
Speaking for Hall's family, Mark Geragos said,‘It’s a disturbing video indictment of the officers. The video puts the lie to the obviously falsified police account of what happened. In fact, this was an execution."
The lawsuit mentioned 12 officers and said authorities acted ‘in reckless and callous disregard for the constitutional rights’.
See the video below or here;
