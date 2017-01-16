Blac Chyna's alleged managers say she owes them $3 mil

According to TMZ, the two men say they signed Blac Chyna back in June 2007 to a 10-year contract which made them her managers.
They said the deal they made, entitled them to 50% of her earnings during that period.
The men claim they discovered her when she was a stripper back in D.C. and helped her score several covers on Black Men and Straight Stuntin magazines.
This was back in the day, before she met Tyga and hit it big with the Kardashians. They claim their contract still makes them her managers, and they want their cut of her earnings.
Alston and Hayes claim she owes them at least $3 mil in unpaid fees even though they can't exactly pinpoint the correct amount because they believe she's made several deals without them.
They say they're willing to give her up to June to pay them after which they'd sue her if she doesn't.
TMZ reached out to Blac Chyna, but she had no comment.
