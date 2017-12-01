LIS

LIS

Thursday, 12 January 2017

Blac Chyna stuns in sexy black dress as she poses with her Rolls Royce Wraith

New mum Blac Chyna put her hot body on display in a sexy black dress as she posed on and inside her $400,000 white Rolls Royce Wraith. More photos after the cut..



Posted by at 1/12/2017 07:38:00 am

7 comments:

Eazzy Pompey said...

Na dis rolls dey reign now

12 January 2017 at 08:32
nanabo ayebatonye said...

This Blac Chyna ehen! She is full of bizzy body

12 January 2017 at 08:34
oki royalty said...

mummy dream rock,after u nah u again ,teamblackchyna# royalty said so

12 January 2017 at 08:35
Anonymous said...

Sweet ride

12 January 2017 at 08:43
Vivian Reginalds said...

MTCHEW
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

12 January 2017 at 09:15
How To Reveal Any Hidden Caller Identity(private Numb said...

Nice one.

12 January 2017 at 09:16
Lovettevieve said...

I luuuuh blac chyna...pepper them jor. Who are the kardashians anyway? Are they any better?

12 January 2017 at 09:23

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts