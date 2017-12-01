Blac Chyna stuns in sexy black dress as she poses with her Rolls Royce Wraith

News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
Na dis rolls dey reign now
This Blac Chyna ehen! She is full of bizzy body
mummy dream rock,after u nah u again ,teamblackchyna# royalty said so
Sweet ride
MTCHEW-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
Nice one.
I luuuuh blac chyna...pepper them jor. Who are the kardashians anyway? Are they any better?
Post a Comment
7 comments:
Na dis rolls dey reign now
This Blac Chyna ehen! She is full of bizzy body
mummy dream rock,after u nah u again ,teamblackchyna# royalty said so
Sweet ride
MTCHEW
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
Nice one.
I luuuuh blac chyna...pepper them jor. Who are the kardashians anyway? Are they any better?
Post a Comment