"This is STUPID and honestly l am just being very nice because stupid will be offended that I compare this piece of dustbin bullshit to stupid. I mean who wrote this script? Who directed it? What the actual fuck is wrong with #Nollywood? Is it a must to do gay stories? And which part of story research and character research this bunch of idiots can do? I am sure there are many LGBT people that will educate you on the best way to tell this story, even if you are bent on being homophobic atseholes. 1- not all gay people are camp! That next 'manly man' next to you now might actually be gay and that pretty sexy feminine lady next to you might actually be lesbian. Stupid being blatantly stupid 2- I have said it before and will say it again, LG relationship are not straight relationships. We don't do husband and wife, we do wife and wife, husband and husband. This bullshit is just trying to hard. I mean what the fuck, I am not even sure whether I should laugh or cry!!! I can't believe someone took time and spent money on making this piece of shit. Jesus fucking christ?!? Nothing one won't see from this bunch of delusional homophobic nation. I can't even deal at the moment. Lol"
Friday, 27 January 2017
Bisi Alimi slams Nollywood practitioners over 'stupid' portrayal of LGBT
