So here is the face of the man that made a death threat towards me this morning as seen in the post above. There is sense that some Nigerians have and that is I am afraid of dying of being killed. Okay, I got news for you, the answer is NO. However I post this bigoted keyboard warriors here because of the many vulnerable LGBT people they terrorise on a daily basis. These lazy keyboard warrior crusader of a white man God would rather aim to kill someone like them rather than appreciate the beauty of difference. This image has been sent to the police and appropriate authorities and I know, he will soon be here begging.
Thursday, 12 January 2017
Bisi Alimi shares a comment dropped by a man who proudly confessed he has raped lesbians
5 comments:
Na today huh? And this trash na news huh? THIS THING HAS BEING HAPPENING SINCE 1500 EVEN guys do the same to guys once the catch then in the act they will invite girls or prostitutes to fuck them SO THERE IS NOTING THERE.HE IS PROUD OF RAPING LESBIANS HOPE SHAMELESS OBAMA OR TERRORIST BULLHARI GAVE HIM AWARD for that huh? Dude ur penis is contaminated
see threat hmmmmmmmm na wa oh bisi or what ever should be careful ooooBIND AN LOOSE ANY THING THAT WOULD TAKE U TO NIGERIA OOOO this guy face go even kill mosquito hmm i wept.
#sad indeed
#sad indeed
I once read it on here when you threaten to assassinate lady and telling us how much it would cost you(£50). The lady didn't come crying to the public. Well gay men will always be a pussy. #CoolWithLesbiansThough
Hmmm... Ok oooo
(Linda d Kim K's fan)
Bisi should go and have sit, we have so many pressing issues bothering us in Nigeria than LGBT. Our belief and interest as Africans "Nigerians" should respected. Come home man.
There's hunger and insecurity in the land, your gay agenda is not a significant issue to Nigerians. There are gay people in Nigeria, how many of them have been killed? Boboriski is still prancing around freely, after stealing Derenle's thunder lol.
